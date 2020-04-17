PTF Blames Inter-State Travel For Spread Of COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has blamed inter-state travel as the reason why the deadly virus is fast spreading across the country.

This was disclosed by Sani Aliyu during the daily briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Sani also revealed that people are being smuggled out of Lagos to other state which is why new cases are springing up in those states despite a lockdown.

“I will like to talk on travel restrictions and to reemphasise the need for people to stay at home especially in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun. I would also like to note the issue of people travelling in-between states, inter-state travel. We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

“We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This is particularly pertinent with regards to news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us.”