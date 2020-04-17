Peter Obi Calls For COVID-19 Funds Accountability

The vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, has demanded accountability in the donation of COVID-19 funds.

Since the virus was confirmed in Nigeria, which now has over 400 cases, many private organizations, religious houses and individuals have donated millions to the Federal Government to help fight the disease.

Most recently, the European Union donated €50 million to Nigeria to help fight the spread of the virus.

Reacting to the donations, Obi called for accountability and a break down of all expenses the fund has been spent on.

“It is essential that the government and concerned agencies remain accountable in the usage of funds raised to combat #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“In essence, Nigerians should be carried along on the inflow and outflow of #COVID19 funds – as well as a breakdown of all such expenses.”