Peter Obi Calls For Accountability On COVID-19 Funds

The vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi has demanded accountability on how COVID-19 donated funds were spent.

Since the virus was confirmed in Nigeria which now has over 400 cases, many private organizations, religious houses and individuals have donated millions to the Federal Government to help fight the virus.

Most recently, the European Union donated €50million to Nigeria to help fight the spread of the virus.

Reacting to the donations, Peter Obi called for accountability and a break down of all expenses the fund has been spent on.

“It is essential that the government and concerned agencies remain accountable in the usage of funds raised to combat #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“In essence, Nigerians should be carried along on the inflow and outflow of #COVID19 funds – as well as a breakdown of all such expenses,” Peter Obi tweeted.