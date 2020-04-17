No Free Electricity During COVID-19 Lockdown – TCN

Nigerians should not expect to get free electricity during the COVID-19 lockdown period because the federal government “does not own the power,” the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

Concise News reports that the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors had announced that the federal government had planned to give Nigerians two months of free electricity as part of palliatives.

It was learned that the federal government and the National Assembly would pay for the proposed two-month free electricity for customers.

But the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Mohammed, said Thursday that the government “cannot make power free.”

He said, “I don’t know where that information (free electricity as palliatives) came from.

“But I can tell you that there is nothing like power is going to be free because the Federal Government cannot make power free. The Federal Government does not own the power.”

Speaking further, Mohammed explained that the federal government only owns the TCN while the generation and distribution companies were largely owned by private investors.

“In the electricity industry, apart from transmission, which is just the transporter, all the other chains do not belong to the Federal Government. So I cannot understand how somebody will concoct that information,” he said, adding that those peddling the information were merely sharing propaganda.

“I think at this stage what we need to do is to sustainably supply electricity and that is what we are doing,” he added.