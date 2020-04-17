Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, April 17th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, April 17th, 2020.

1. Coronavirus: 35 More Nigerians Test Positive As Cases Hit 442

Nigeria’s total figure of coronavirus cases rose to 442 on Thursday night with the confirmation of 35 fresh infections in three states and the capital, Abuja. Concise News reports that 19 of the 35 new cases were recorded in Lagos, the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, while nine were confirmed in Abuja. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed the latest cases, said five infections were recorded in Kano and two in Oyo.

2. No Free Electricity During COVID-19 Lockdown – TCN

Nigerians should not expect to get free electricity during the COVID-19 lockdown period because the federal government “does not own the power,” the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said. The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors had announced that the federal government had planned to give Nigerians two months of free electricity as part of palliatives.

3. More Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Lagos Isolation Centre

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday disclosed that five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from one of the isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. Those discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital included three females and two males. “Dear Lagosians, Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society,” he tweeted.

4. How We Arrested Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter – Police

The police have arrested four men suspected to have murdered Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Lawal Mazaje, a 40-year-old man from Felele area of Kogi state, is one of the suspects. Other suspects with the police are 50-year-old Adamu Adamu from Jada in Adamawa, 26-year-old Mohammed Shehu Usman from Illela Sokoto, and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Shinkafi, Zamfara state.

5. China Reacts To US Accusation It Created COVID-19

China has reacted to claims by the US Government that it created COVID-19 which has become a global pandemic shutting down activities around the world with thousands dead. Spokesman for China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Zhao Lijian, stated that the WHO “has said multiple times that there is no evidence that the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory.”

6. COVID-19: Lai Mohammed Speaks on Chinese doctors Testing Positive

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that none of the Chinese doctors who came to assist Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus. Mohammed disclosed this during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. He said,“This morning, there was a message that went viral, to the effect that one of the Chinese doctors tested positive and that news was supposed to have emanated from the Twitter handle of the federal government.

7. History Won’t Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Die Of Hunger – Tinubu

APC chieftain Bola Tinubu has advised the Federal Government to ensure Nigerians do not die of hunger as the country continues with the fight against coronavirus. Tinubu stated that history would not be kind with the government if such happens to Nigerians. In a statement, Tinubu urged the government to also put into consideration salary earners who lost jobs due to the lockdown.

8. COVID-19 Lockdown: Falana Reacts To Extrajudicial Killing Of 21

Revered Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana has called for an investigation into alleged killing of 21 persons by security operatives during the COVID-19 lockdown. Falana, in a letter dated April 16 and titled, Re: COVID-19 Killings By Security Forces, said 21 Nigerians had been killed by trigger-happy security officers.

9. Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Son Dies Of Coronavirus

Menegian, son of late Nigerian activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died as a result of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, according his sister. Noo Saro-Wiwa confirmed the death of her brother on her Facebook Page. She said that his bother had coronavirus, combined with underlying health conditions, which led to his death.

10. COVID-19 Lockdown: CAN Urges Churches To Open Food Banks

he Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Churches in the state to open a food bank so that wealthy members can donate food to assist the needy among them. This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the chairman of the Kaduna chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab. He also cited the scripture in Acts 4:32-35 where all the believers then were one in heart and mind, having everything in common and bringing from their blessings to the church food bank so that there should be no one that is hungry.