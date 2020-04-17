Nigeria Records Biggest Jump In COVID-19 Cases (See Breakdown)

Nigeria recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 493.

Concise News reports that Lagos has the bulk of the new cases with 32, Kano with six, while Kwara reported five.

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed three cases each in Abuja, Oyo and Katsina, while Ogun and Ekiti have one case each.

The health agency also said that 159 persons have so far recovered from coronavirus even as the disease has killed 17 people in the country.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” it tweeted.

Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 17, 2020

Below is a breakdown of cases state by state.

Lagos- 283

FCT- 69

Kano- 27

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 15

Ogun- 10

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Ekiti- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1