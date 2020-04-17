NCDC Lists States With Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a list showing the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The list seen below shows that the deadly virus has been confirmed in 20 Nigerian states so far.
“As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT,” the health agency stated.
Lagos- 251
FCT- 67
Kano- 21
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 13
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 442 with three more deaths recorded in Lagos Yesterday. The deaths were announced by Professor Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.