NCDC Lists States With Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a list showing the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The list seen below shows that the deadly virus has been confirmed in 20 Nigerian states so far.

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT,” the health agency stated.

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 442 with three more deaths recorded in Lagos Yesterday. The deaths were announced by Professor Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health.