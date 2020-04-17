My Wife Must Be A Christian – British Actor, John Boyega

British actor, John Boyega has stated that the wife he would love to get married to must be a Christian so as to enable their relationship work.

Popular for his role in the movie Star Wars, John Boyega stated that he made the decision because of his parents who have lasted 25 years together.

According to him, the system which his parents who are strong on religion followed is the best system to adopt.

“My mum and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system to follow. It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it. I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian.”

He also revealed the plans he has as soon as the coronavirus pandemic in the world is over.

He tweeted: “If we survive this pandemic, we’re skipping flirting stages and straight to baecations. You can tell me your favourite colour on the plane. Life is too short.”