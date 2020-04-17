More Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Lagos Isolation Centre

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday disclosed that five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from one of the isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.
Concise News reports that those discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital included three females and two males.
“Dear Lagosians, Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society,” he tweeted.
“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19,” he said.
According to Sanwo-Olu, this brought to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the State’s isolation facilities.
“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.”
