Lagos Warns Residents Against Burning Tyres On Roads

Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, has warned residents against making bonfires with tyres on tarred roads.

Residents have been forming vigilante groups to protect themselves from armed robbery gangs since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared.

Warning against the act, Adeyoye described it as unpatriotic because the bonfires could destroy the asphalt on roads.

”Burning of tires directly on the roads where taxpayers’ money has been expended is unpatriotic and environmentally hazardous,” she said.

”More importantly, it compromises the integrity of the pavement and overall riding surface, especially now that the rains are about to commence.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, has deployed an intervention squad to curb criminal activities in Lagos.