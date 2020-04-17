Lagos State Warns Vigilante Groups Against Burning Tyres On Roads

Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, has warned residents against making bonfires with tyres on tarred roads.

Residents have been forming vigilante groups and carrying out the act to protect themselves from armed robbery gangs since the COVID-19 lockdown period was declared.

Warning against the act, Adeyoye described it as unpatriotic because the bonfires could destroy the asphalt which was used in constructing the tarred roads.

”Burning of tires directly on the roads where taxpayers’ money has been expended is unpatriotic and environmentally hazardous.

”More importantly, it compromises the integrity of the pavement and overall riding surface, especially now that the rains are about to commence,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed has deployed an intervention squad to curb criminal activities in Lagos State which ahs increased since the lockdown period was declared.