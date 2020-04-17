Juan Mata Hails Michael Carrick, Says Spain Would Have Valued Him

Manchester United player, Juan Mata has stated that Michael Carrick is a player who would have been of great value in Spain.

Carrick join United in 2006 and spent 12 years at the club winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup and many more trophies.

Hailing his former teammate, Mata stated that his style of play is the type every attacking footballer would love.

Mata told MUTV: “The first one that comes to mind is Michael Carrick, because I had a chance to play with him for a long time. I know how important he is for a team.

“From my point of view, he didn’t have the media talking about him, or even the fans speaking about his importance, but it was just a joy to play alongside him. As an attacking football player, when you have Michael in behind, you know he’s going to find you. Wherever you move, he’s going to find you.

“I joke with him, calling him the quarterback of a football team because you make the movement and the ball is going to fall into your run. It’s not going into your feet but into your run, exactly what you want, to control it and keep going.

“Sometimes, people don’t appreciate that enough and also defensively. People could have said he was not the most aggressive one but he was very intelligent. He didn’t need to be so aggressive. He’d read before where the ball was going to go and made the recovery.

“For me, he was a fantastic midfielder and, for some times of his career, he was underrated or underappreciated – in the national team and for the club.”

Mata went on to reveal that Carrick would have been more valued in Spain because of his technical abilities.

“Because of the way he plays, this type of player is very appreciated in Spain,” Mata added.

“He probably would have been bigger than he actually was here.”