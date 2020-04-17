How We Arrested Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter – Police

The police have arrested four men suspected to have murdered Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Concise News reports that Olakunrin was killed on 12 July 2019 in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria.

Lawal Mazaje, a 40-year-old man from Felele area of Kogi state, is one of the suspects.

Other suspects with the police are 50-year-old Adamu Adamu from Jada in Adamawa, 26-year-old Mohammed Shehu Usman from Illela Sokoto, and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Shinkafi, Zamfara state.

The suspects, according to spokesman for the force DCP Frank Mba, were apprehended by a police crack team led by CP Fimihan Adeoye.

Below is a police statement detailing how the suspects were arrested.

…[A]fter months of relentless efforts to apprehend the killers, the Police Team, on 4th March, 2020 during a follow-up action on a case of a high-profile armed robbery and kidnap for ransom that occurred in Ogun State, arrested one Auwal Abubakar ‘m’ 25yrs, an accessory after the fact of the crime, along Sagamu-Ore expressway in Ondo State. The arrest of Auwal Abubakar led to the arrest of two (2) other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State from whom cache of ammunition was recovered and one other Adamu Adamu in Akure, Ondo State.

Having established sufficient physical and forensic evidence linking the suspects to the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the investigators, determined to clear all doubts relating to their findings, on 8th April, 2020, conducted an Identification Parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos which led to the positive and physical identification of three (3) suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman by a survivor of the earlier crime. The survivor gave a clear description of the roles each of the identified suspects played in the killing. At this point, the suspects capitulated and voluntarily offered a no-holds-barred confession on how Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed.

Investigations so far reveal that the operation that led to the killing was carried out by eight (8) fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects led by one Tambaya (other name unknown) who is currently at large. While four (4) of the suspects (mentioned above) are in custody, effort is being intensified to arrest the four (4) others still on the run. The 8-man gang has their operational base and membership spread in the south-western part of the country and Edo State. Investigations have also revealed that they are responsible for series of high-profile armed robbery and kidnap operations in the region. They also attack, vandalize and steal components of critical national infrastructures such as electrical and telecommunications installations.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police hereby declares the principal suspect, Tambaya (other names unknown) wanted for his involvement in the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin. Tambaya, a Nigerian, speaks Hausa, Fulfulde and Pidgin English languages. He is fair in complexion and in his late 20s – between the age of 27 and 30. His last known address is Isanlu, Kogi State. He has visible scar from stitches on his forehead down to his nose and mouth.

Meanwhile, the IGP appreciates Nigerians for the patience and support to the Police throughout the period of the investigations into the unfortunate incident. He assures that the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigations and that the Force will not relent until every member of the gang, still at large, is arrested and brought to book.