Francisca Ordega Calls For Foreign Coach For Super Falcons

Super Falcons player, Francisca Ordega has given reasons why she would prefer to see a foreign coach for the female national team instead of a home-based coach.

Thomas Dennerby’s exit from the team in September last year has left the Super Falcons without a coach.

However, Francisca Ordega believes another foreign coach should be hired because they understand football better.

“I think home-based players always find it difficult to play under foreign coaches at first,” Ordega told SavidNews.

“It is just the same way I had difficulty adapting to a foreign coaching system for the first time in Europe.

“Having played under both a local and foreign coach, I would say I prefer foreign to our home-based coach.

“Foreign coaches are more exposed and way ahead in terms of handling training, giving instructions, understanding the basics of the game, using modern training facilities, mentality, and have an honest relationship with players.

“I am not saying the home-based coaches are bad, just that the foreign ones are more exposed and understand football better.

“I am nobody to decide for NFF, and I am good to play under any coach, be it home-based or foreign.

“However, if I am to choose, I will go with a foreign coach.

“For the same reason, most Nigerians choose foreign products over home-based products.”