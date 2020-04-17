Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Video Showing What China Feels About Blacks

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared a video to show the level of racism going on in China against black people.

The video below shows a Chinese woman doing her laundry with a washing machine. A black man enters the room and the next thing she did was throw him into the washing machine.

When the black man who was thrown into the washing machine came out, he came out a Chinese man.

The video has been seen to depict black people as dirty.

The video was shared by Femi Fani-Kayode just days after a viral video surfaced showing Chinese authorities throwing Nigerians out of their homes over COVID-19