Revered Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana has called for an investigation into alleged killing of 21 persons by security operatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Falana, in a letter dated April 16 and titled, Re: COVID-19 Killings By Security Forces, said 21 Nigerians had been killed by trigger-happy security officers.

The senior advocate of Nigeria addressed the letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) secretary, Tony Ojukwu.

“Our attention has been drawn to your report on the 18 people that were brutally killed in Kaduna, Abia, Niger and Katsina States by the armed personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed by the Federal Government to enforce the COVID-19 Regulations,” the letter read.

“However, we have confirmed the unlawful killing of three other persons after the compilation of your report. Specifically, a taxi driver was reported to have been to death by security officials in Cross River State while two other persons were shot dead by the Police in Anambra State.

“Thus, you will agree with us that 21 Nigerian citizens have lost their lives in the hands of trigger happy security personnel under the pretext of enforcing the COVID-19 Regulations.”