Nigeria’s total figure of coronavirus cases rose to 442 on Thursday night with the confirmation of 35 fresh infections in three states and the capital, Abuja.

Concise News reports that 19 of the 35 new cases were recorded in Lagos, the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, while nine were confirmed in Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed the latest cases, said five infections were recorded in Kano and two in Oyo.

“Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo,” the health agency tweeted.

“As at 10:20 pm 16th, April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.”

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020

Till date, Lagos – with a total of 251 confirmed cases – has recorded 10 of Nigeria’s 13 coronavirus deaths, and has discharged 90 persons.

Below is a breakdown of how states stand.

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1