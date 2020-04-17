Atiku Reacts To Fire Outbreak Which Killed 14 Persons At IDP Camp

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death fo 14 persons who were killed in a fire outbreak at an IDP camp in Borno State.

The incident which occurred at Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State also destroyed properties part of which includes about 700 houses.

Expressing his sadness at the news, Atiku tweeted: ”The loss of over a dozen lives in a fire at the IDP camp in Ngala, Borno State, leaving scores injured and hundreds homeless makes me sad.

”May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

”I hope that help will be expedited for the injured and homeless.”