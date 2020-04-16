Wizkid’s Baby Mama Reveals She’s 5yrs Older Than Singer

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock has opened up on her relationship with the singer, revealing that she is five years older than him.
Pollock, who has a son for the Ojuelegba crooner, made this known during a live Instagram session she had with her followers.
When a fan asked to know if she’s older than Wizkid, the American woman replied in the affirmative. She also revealed that she isn’t bothered by age because it is nothing but a number.
Wizkid has two other children with Shola Ogudu, his first baby mama, and Binta Diallo, his second baby mama.
