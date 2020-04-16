We Are Evaluating The Situation – Maguire Speaks On Pay-Cut

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has said that he’s in touch with the club on the way forward concerning a pay-cut.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen footballers in Europe opting for pay-cut to enable clubs to survive the period.

On the situation with Manchester United, Maguire stated that they are monitoring and evaluating the likelihood of such

“First and foremost every club will be different. I’m having weekly discussion with the club about how we want to go forward and how we want to monitor it and that’s as much as we can say on behalf of our club,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“We keep monitoring the situation weekly, and every week we will evaluate and see where we’re at and see if we need to do anything regarding pay cuts or deferrals. Every club will be different and I’m sure every club captain will be speaking to their club’s with regard to that.”