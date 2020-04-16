Rivaldo Advises Barcelona On Griezmann, Aubameyang

Former Barcelona midfielder Rivaldo has advised the club against selling Antoine Greizmann to buy Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain as a way of luring Neymar back to the club. He’s also expected to be replaced by Aubameyang if a Neymar return fail.

Speaking against the club selling Griezmann, Rivaldo advised the club to grant him more time to prove himself.

“There are growing rumours about a potential Antoine Griezmann transfer to Internazionale in exchange for Lautaro Martínez or even a deal that could see the Frenchman go to PSG and Neymar come the other way,” he told Betfair.

“But I believe that Barca’s board will give Griezmann more time to make an impression at the club.

“In Italy, Griezmann would have more difficulties and I think his future is in La Liga where he is well-adapted and ready to show his best game regularly.

“Barcelona just needs to be a little more patient before he builds more confidence and starts playing with more personality.”

He also appreciated Barcelona’s interest in Aubameyang whom he doubts will fit into the team.

“Barcelona always looks for the best players available in the market and Aubameyang is obviously a great player who could be a boost for the club,” he said.

“But other than simply signing a player, Barcelona must study if a certain player will fit into their current system, or if a transfer could end up forcing the new player to play in a different role, harming his own performance and potentially causing the team problems as well.

“So, it’s crucial to analyse these factors carefully before making an offer to sign a player, as it isn’t just the taste of the president and board that should decide this kind of stuff.

“You need to understand if the manager would approve of it and will have a space for the player in his system.

“To fit on a new team’s system is crucial, so Barcelona must be aware of that all the time and ask: Would that player fit on Quique Setien’s system?”