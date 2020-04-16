Open Up On How Coronavirus Started – US Tell China

The administration of US President Donald Trump has advised the Chinese Government to open up on how the coronavirus pandemic started in its country.

The coronavirus pandemic first broke out last December in Wuhan, China, and has spread to other parts of the world with thousands now recorded dead and many infected.

Trump who yesterday suspended funding of the World Health Organization, WHO, over the way they handle the initial stages of the viruses was quoted by Aljazeera saying, “We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened”.

Speaking after a press conference by Trump, his top diplomat, Pompeo, told Fox News: “We know this virus originated in Wuhan, China,” and noted that the Institute of Virology was only a handful of miles from the market, where people first came down with the disease.

“We really need the Chinese government to open up” and help explain “exactly how this virus spread,” Pompeo added.

“The Chinese government needs to come clean,” he said.