Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, has shared a video which shows Nigerians scrambling for bags of rice from in a truck.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dino Melaye urged the Federal Government to do something about the situation of the people in the coronavirus pandemic.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari declared a lockdown period which he recently extended, things have been difficult for many Nigerians.

Those who earn a living daily have been worst hit as commercial and industrial activities have been brought to a halt.

The video below shows a truck loaded with bags of rice which were to be distributed to Nigerians to help cushion the effect of the lockdown period.

However, the people couldn’t wait for the distribution to be done in an orderly manner, perhaps due to the fact that the crowd present was more than the bags of rice available.

Dino Melaye who shared the video wrote: “FG do something b4 something do us. Nigerians are starving”.