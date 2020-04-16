Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, April 16th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, April 16th, 2020.

Coronavirus: Nigerians With At Least N5,000 Account Balance To Get Cash – FG

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, has said that the Nigerians who will benefit from the cash disbursement during the coronavirus lockdown are those who have at least 5,000 naira in their accounts. In an interview with State House correspondents, Umar stated that the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme would also be of benefit to those who recharge their mobile lines with at least 100 naira.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 34 New Infections, Tally Now 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number to 407. Concise News reports that, of the new cases, 18 were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria, 12 in Kano, while two were confirmed in neighbouring Katsina. The health agency, in a tweet posted late Wednesday, also confirmed one case each in Delta and Niger states.

Coronavirus: Kano Records First Death, 14 Cases

The government of Kano state, northwest Nigeria, has confirmed the death of one person as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” it said.

Coronavirus Kills Lagos Medical Doctor

A medical doctor who tried to manage a coronavirus patient at a private hospital in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has died as a result of the disease. The 51-year-old doctor was reported dead at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday after he was rushed to the hospital.

COVID-19: Lagos Discharges 16 Patients

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced that 16 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged after recovering. Those discharged included 14 males and 2 females, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It was learned that three foreigners – Briton, Polish and Chinese – were also among the recovered patients.

Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters

Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The cause of the fire, which gutted the building located in Maitama, was not known at the time of pubishing this report.

FCTA Bans Okada In Abuja, Issues New Guidelines On COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued new measures and guidelines to help in its fight against the spread of COVID-19. This is due to the failure of some parts of the FCT to comply to the restriction of movement to curb the spread of the virus.

