COVID-19: Lai Mohammed Speaks on Chinese doctors Testing Positive

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that none of the Chinese doctors who came to assist Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.

Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said,“This morning, there was a message that went viral, to the effect that one of the Chinese doctors tested positive and that news was supposed to have emanated from the Twitter handle of the federal government.

“I want to say, to the best of our knowledge here, there’s no such thing.

“I’ve also just received two hate dramas and other fake news while I was sitting here, which I’ve been unable to open. But we will continue to debunk fake news and we’ll try our best to timely give you information about the COVID-19, either through our daily press briefings or through the website of the NCDC and the task force”.