COVID-19: Lagos Confirms 18 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

By - 10 mins on April 16, 2020
Governor Sanwo-Olu, health commissioner Abayomi and deputy governor Hamzat address media on coronavirus in Lagos state (file image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

Lagos State has announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 with three more deaths recorded in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday.

He said, “As at 15th April, 2020, 18 new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos. The new confirmation brings total number of COVID19Lagos cases to 235.‬

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from ‪#COVID19‬ related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“The cheering news however is that 16 fully recovered ‪#COVID19‬ patients have been discharged following further screening that confirmed their status negative. Total number of discharged ‪#COVID19‬ patients in Lagos are now 85.”

