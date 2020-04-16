COVID-19: Comedian Alibaba Asks Lagos To Emulate Rivers

Comedian Alibaba has advised the Lagos State Government to act firm like its Rivers equivalent in its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The comedian stated this after news broke that the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria had risen to 407.

Reacting to the development, Alibaba advised Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Africa’s most populous nation, to enforce strict lockdown rules.

“Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours,” he wrote on social media.

“All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.

“Lagos State must be firm like the Rivers government did.”