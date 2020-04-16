The government of Kano state, northwest Nigeria, has confirmed the death of one person as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” it said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced 12 new cases in Kano, taking its toll to 16.

But Kano State Ministry of Health said on its Twitter that it had 21 confirmed cases with one death.