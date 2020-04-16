China Reacts To Accusation From US That It Created COVID-19

China has reacted to claims by the US Government that it created COVID-19 which has become a global pandemic shutting down activities around the world with thousands dead.

US President Donald Trump had accused China of creating the virus after the Asian country accused US soldiers of bringing it to Wuhan.

“I don’t regret it, but they accused us of having done it through our soldiers, they said our soldiers did it on purpose, what kind of a thing is that?” Trump said in a chat with Fox News.

“Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it. I think I made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has now advised the Chinese Government to open up on the origin of the virus.

“We know this virus originated in Wuhan. We really need the Chinese government to open up on exactly how this virus spread. The Chinese government needs to come clean,” Pompeo told Fox.

In reaction, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Spokesman, Zhao Lijian, stated that the WHO, “has said multiple times that there is no evidence that the new Coronavirus was created in a laboratory.”