Ben Bruce Confirms Death Of Keniebi Okoko

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has confirmed the death of billionaire and former Bayelsa Governorship apsirant Keniebi Okoko who died in Lagos on April 14.

Okoko is said to have died while undergoing a liposuction surgery in Lagos. Report has it that he died in their theatre room after the back up generator refused to come on after outage.

Expressing pain over the loss of the billionaire, Bruce sent condolences to his loved ones.

He tweeted: “I am saddened by the news of the death of my friend and brother, Keniebi Okoko. The Ijaw Nation and indeed Nigeria has lost a star. My condolences to all the loved ones my friend, Keniebi, left behind. May his soul rest in peace.”

This debunks rumours that the billionaire came back to life after he was pronounced dead.