Barcelona Manager Rules Out Coutinho Exit, Neymar Return

Barcelona manager, Quique Setien has said that Philippe Coutinho still has a future with the Spanish La Liga giants despite interest from Chelsea and a possible return to Liverpool.

Speculation have it that Coutinho is expected to leave the club to pave way for the return of Paris St Germain midfielder Neymar Jr.

Ruling the possibility out Setien told RAC1 on Wednesday evening: “I think Coutinho is a great player, I like him.

“He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or pay a sum to Barcelona.

“I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I have to talk to him to ask him.”

Asked about a potential Barcelona return for Neymar, Setien added: “I like all great footballers, there are a dozen in Europe who are extraordinary. But I like the ones I have too.”