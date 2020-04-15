The Ogun State government has announced that it will soon begin the strict enforcement of wearing of face mask during the lockdown period extension.

A statement issued by Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed that the 7 a.m to 2 p.m breather period which was done by the state on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will still be in place.

The governor also revealed that more effective strategies will be adopted in the distribution of relief packages to the citizens of the state.

The statement reads: “The Federal Government has extended by two weeks, the initial 14-day COVID-19 lockdown declared in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States. This is a necessary sacrifice that we must all make, in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“Our Government remains steady in our commitment to the protection and welfare of lives and property, so we understand the difficult choice to be made between protecting the (health of the) people and ensuring their welfare.

“In this line, the State will still observe the 7-hour breathers earlier declared, so the movement of persons and vehicles will be allowed between 7am (morning) and 2pm (afternoon) tomorrow, Wednesday the 15th, and Friday the 17th. This is time allowed for our people to ventilate, and get more food and medical supplies, and conduct businesses especially for daily earners.

“We will soon begin the strict enforcement of the wearing of face masks by the people when they are in the public, as it would further curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“Also, in the aspect of our relief package, we are adopting more effective distribution strategies which are the result of observations made from the first phase of the distribution.

“This first phase has seen relief items distributed to over 60,000 households of the poor, vulnerable and elderly, translating to about 300,000 individuals across the State. The next phase targets an additional 80,000, translating to about 400,000 individuals across all wards in the State.

“I appreciate the good people of Ogun State, all first responders (including the health workforce and security agencies in the State), the private sector, and the State COVID-19 Task Force for their cooperation and support all the way.

Together, we will secure our future against this virus”.