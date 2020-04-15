We Now Have Charlatans And Fakers Of Miracles – Pastor Ashimolowo

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway Christian Center, Mathew Ashimolowo has warned that there are now charlatans and fakers of miracles posing as pastors.

He made this known while speaking with Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Christian Center in a Live Instagram show.

Ashimolowo made reference to the case of a woman who was used by five pastors at different times to stage miracle.

”We now have charlatans in the land who will be claiming the miraculous and they are just liars, faking it. I am sure you heard of the lady whom they were passing to one another who would be dramatising her hand because the nation wants to see the miraculous, they want to see the supernatural. The young men who were born in the fire of genuine revival need to be very careful or else all these guys who are just fakers of miracles who their God is their belly, they become the one that distracts”, he said.

The clergyman went on to shade Prophet Emeka Odumeje in Anambra State who is known for his extravagant show of money.

“They have one in Anambra. People throw money at him in his service. It’s unbelievable. You would be wondering is this church” he said.