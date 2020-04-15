We Are Not Holding Benue State COVID-19 Patient Captive – FG

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has reacted to the claim by the Benue State COVID-10 patient who accused the Federal Government of holding her captive.

The patient, Susan Okpe, wjho recently returned from the UK, appeared in a video in which she stated that the test results she got are all a stage play.

She said, “Hi, everybody, this is Susan Idoko Okpe, née Lawani. I am pleading with everybody to please tell Nigerian government to let me go.

“This is my 16th day of incarceration. What have I done, what have I done? Benue state lied on me that I have COVID-19. I just got the result yesterday after 15 days and the result is a stage play with different date birthdays, different recordings which they themselves know and trying to put right.”

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Ehanire who reacted to the controversy stated that the patient rejected both test results which show she is positive.

The Minister said, “This is a person who came from aboard and was heading to Benue. She felt unwell and was taken to a hospital and tested positive and was placed in isolation at Benue State.

“I had said before that some people who are infected with coronavirus can have no symptoms, mild or very serious symptoms but even without symptoms they can be infectious.

“This person recovered from the symptoms and began to doubt the test she had undergone. Something led the authorities there to call me and the first complaint was that she was not comfortable where she was kept so we now arranged for her transfer to a more comfortable facility and requested a second test and it came back positive.

“But in the meantime she feels very well, we are planning a third test. This is a case where people feel they are very well and wonder why you are keeping them in isolation, so we tried to engage this individual through her family and her pastor. The bottom line is she is positive but doubts the result and says it is fake.”