Three Fresh Ebola Cases Confirmed In DRC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded three new cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Concise News reports.

The WHO confirmed the new cases after 52 days of not recording a case in the country.

“Three new cases have been confirmed – two people who died in the community and one person who was in contact with one of them,” Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, disclosed this in a statement.

“The source of their infection is still under investigation.

“Additional cases will likely be identified. Flare-ups are expected at the tail-end of Ebola outbreaks.

“Our teams in Beni are experienced in responding to new cases and acted quickly to engage with affected communities, investigate alerts, identify and vaccinate contacts, decontaminate affected homes and health facilities, and send samples for sequencing.’’