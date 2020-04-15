Osun State Government Extends Lockdown Period By 14 Days

The Osun State Government has announced the extension of the lockdown period in the state by two weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the state governor Gboyega Oyetola in a broadcast to the citizens of the state.

He also announced the suspension of the lockdown period for two days to enable people re-stock on food supplies.

Oyetola said: “In order to ensure a total defeat of coronavirus in Osun, we shall extend lockdown by another 14 days. But to allow our people to re-stock, the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th April, 2020. The second lockdown shall therefore commence on midnight of Thursday, April 16, 2020.

“All markets and land boundaries remain closed during the suspension of the lockdown and the lockdown period. Also, the ban on all public gatherings remains in force.

“Circumstances of our situation do not support the suspension of lockdown at this period. The application and implications of half measures are dangerous and grave at this critical period.

“There can be no doubt that we have all sacrificed to get us where we are. We thank you all for your support, patience and sacrifice during these difficult times. The experience of the last few months is not one we would wish to repeat but it is better for us to deal with this deadly enemy once and for all.”

“We are aware of the negative effects of lockdown on our fragile economy. But as a responsible government, we will not sacrifice the lives and security of our people on the altar of economy”.