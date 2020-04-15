Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, April 15th, 2020.

A total of 25 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed infections in to 373. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier Tuesday evening confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Lagos before recording 11 new cases later in the night.

Eight more coronavirus patients in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, have been discharged after testing negative twice for the deadly virus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday. The eight survivors included two females and six males. “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families,” he tweeted.

The European Union Tuesday donated 50 million Euros (N21 billion) to Nigeria for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation. Ambassador Ketil Karlsen led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Karlsen said that the donation was the single largest donation to any African country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, has said that home-made face masks can offer some form of protection against the novel coronavirus. Ehanire, who spoke at a press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated that the home-made face masks can be washed and reused.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has addressed the security situation in the state brought about by the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. With the lockdown period now extended for another 14 days, Sanwo-Olu says security operatives have been drafted to protect neighbourhoods in the state.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the N15 billion distributed by the private sector to the Federal Government cannot be distributed as palliatives to needy Nigerians. Since news of the donation broke out, Nigerians have been calling on the government to distribute the sum to help cushion the effect of the lockdown particularly in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, southern Nigeria, has extended the restriction of movement in the state for another 14 days to help curb the spread of coronavirus. This comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the lockdown period he declared in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun also for 14 more days.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has dismissed claims that civilians were killed during an operation at Shokotoko village in Damboa area of Borno state, northeast Nigeria, by the Operation Lafiya Dole. The claim was debunked as false in a statement issued by the Coordinator Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche.

Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed the bid of his ex-deputy, Joe Biden, to become the country’s next president. Obama said Tuesday that Biden can unify and “heal” a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments. “Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a 12-minute video filmed at his home in Washington.

Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has said that the football house will be supporting Nigerians in this lockdown period caused by coronavirus with tubers of yam. Nigerian currently has over 300 cases of the deadly virus which has forced a lockdown most part of the country in order to curb the spread of the disease.

