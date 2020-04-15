Lockdown: Ekiti State CP Urge Security Agents To Respect Citizens

The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba has called for the respect of the right of citizens of the state during the restriction period.

This is in reaction to cries that security agents have been maltreating traders since the restriction period started.

The commissioner also commended the people of the state for their compliance which he says has reduced the number of arrests made by security agents.

“The CP has been moving around the state to ensure that the rights of the people are not trampled upon. Protection of human rights is part of our statutory duties.

“Though our men and officers are on national duties to enforce the restriction of movement, this does not mean that the rights of the violators should be infringed by way of maltreatment, the police won’t tolerate that.

“We have sensitised our men on duty all over the state on the need to be civil and they are complying with this directive going by the security reports we are getting.

“We appeal to the residents to stay at home and to use the window open for them between 6 am to 2 pm on Thursday to go out and restock, rather than flouting the lockdown order.

“We are particularly happy that the residents are complying and that was why we have not made any serious arrest since the extension started on Monday”, Amba said.