Lockdown: Adeniyi Johnson Sends Strong Message To Couples

Actor Adeniyi Johnson has issued a word of advice to men and women as couples stay at home due to the lockdown in Nigeria occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his post, the actor advised men against leaving their wives at home when going for a function. He also spoke against men who do not find their wives attractive.

He wrote: “Some now complain the belle is big, your yansh is hard… you hide your wife when going to some functions … all your wears na designer how many does she have?… her phone is nothing to write home about .. you’ve been home for weeks you didn’t touch here when u see semi nudes online your dick go charge … Alaye calm down abeg…She’s is suppose to be your glory.. but instead na your shame… eskiss sir.. shame on you!!!”

Advising women, Johnson stated that they should use the lockdown to win back their husbands.

He wrote: “Lots are saying I’ll show him… keep showing him till you run out of colour … Now is the time to determine what will happen after the lockdown study respect him, obey him give him food and good sex…. stop saying “Am I a prostitute”!! . Cook good food, and TALK TO HIM… Be his best friend now!!!”