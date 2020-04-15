Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has given reasons why he will not play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria which emerged third in the last African Cup of Nations.

Ighalo who revealed that he still keeps in touch with coach Gernot Rohr also stated that situations might make him change his mind later on.

He also mentioned Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze as players who are currently outstanding in the Super Eagles squad.

“For now I am done with the Super Eagles but in life you can never say never. I am in contact with the coach constantly, four days ago he sent me a message.

“I still message him to wish the team good luck before they play a game.

“We have young, very good players in the team, the likes of Osimhen coming up scoring goals, Chukwueze – good exciting players.

“I just want them to keep doing the job because they are doing so well. For Super Eagles I want to concentrate on club football for now,” Ighalo said.