Gov Seyi Makinde Donates Blood For COVID-19 Research

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged to donate his blood to experts to use in their research on COVID19.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet just days after he recovered from the virus which he said was due to his usage of black seed and honey.

He also revealed that Oyo State is advocating for the use of local products in the treatment of COVID-19.

Seyi Makinde tweeted: “We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State.

“So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteered to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria now has 373 confirmed cases of coronavirus as announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.