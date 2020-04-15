Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters In Abuja

Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.
The cause of the fire which gutted the building located in Maitama is yet to be ascertained as at the time the report was filed.
More details shortly…
This comes days after the Treasury House where the office of the Accountant General is in Abuja was gutted by fire.
Concise News reported that a section of the building was destroyed by fire which was quickly stopped by fire authorities before it could do further damage.
The Federal Government later revealed that no important document was burnt in the inferno.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.