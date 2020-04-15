Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters In Abuja

Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire which gutted the building located in Maitama is yet to be ascertained as at the time the report was filed.

More details shortly…

This comes days after the Treasury House where the office of the Accountant General is in Abuja was gutted by fire.

Concise News reported that a section of the building was destroyed by fire which was quickly stopped by fire authorities before it could do further damage.

The Federal Government later revealed that no important document was burnt in the inferno.