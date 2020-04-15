COVID-19: Our Target Is To Test 2000 Samples In Lagos – NCDC

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that the agency’s target is to increase test samples daily in Lagos, Abuja and other states.

Ihekweazu who made this known via a tweet revealed that the target for Lagos is 2000 samples, 1000 samples in Abuja and other states.

The NCDC DG also revealed that those who will be tested are those who meet the case definition.

He tweeted: “The target is to test 2000 samples in Lagos, 1000 in Abuja and in the rest of the country daily, of the RIGHT people who meet the case definition.

“We’re expanding our labs, have provided states with sample collection kits and developing innovative methods to ensure testing”

He explained that “Our laboratories are ready and have the capacity to test. We must all push harder than we have.

“The responsibility lies with the government as well as with citizens. We can pull through if we stay together.”

11 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Lagos State on Tuesday which takes the total of cases in Nigeria to 373 cases.