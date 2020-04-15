COVID-19: Lagos State Government discharges 16 patients

Lagos State Governemnt has announced that 16 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have been dicharged after recovering.

The discharged persons include 14 males and 2 females. Three foreigners are also among the discharged: One British, one Polish and one Chinese.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who tweeted: “The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience”.