The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced that 16 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged after recovering.

Concise News reports that those discharged included 14 males and 2 females, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It was learned that three foreigners – Briton, Polish and Chinese – were also among the recovered patients.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19,” the governor tweeted.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience.”