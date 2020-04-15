Coronavirus: Nigerians With At Least N5,000 Account Balance To Get Cash – FG

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, has said that the Nigerians who will benefit from the cash disbursement during the coronavirus lockdown are those who have at least 5,000 naira in their accounts.

In an interview with State House correspondents, Umar stated that the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme would also be of benefit to those who recharge their mobile lines with at least 100 naira.

“You are also aware that Mr President in his broadcast directed that we expand the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer by one million. In this regard, we are going to focus more on the urban poor,” she said.

“These are people who depend on the informal sector to earn their livelihood. They are daily wage earners and these are people we are really going to focus more on as well as people living with disabilities.”

She also said, “We are also using the mobile network, people that top up their phones with maybe N100, N200. These are the people we consider to be poor and vulnerable.’’