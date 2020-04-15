Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 34 New Infections, Tally Now 407 (See Breakdown)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number to 407.

Concise News reports that, of the new cases, 18 were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria, 12 in Kano, while two were confirmed in neighbouring Katsina.

The health agency, in a tweet posted late Wednesday, also confirmed one case each in Delta and Niger states.

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths,” a tweet from the agency read.

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos

12 in Kano

2 in Katsina

1 in Delta

1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 232

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Kano- 16

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1