A medical doctor who tried to manage a coronavirus patient at a private hospital in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has died as a result of the disease.

Concise News understands that the 51-year-old doctor was reported dead at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday after he was rushed to the hospital.

The doctor was not a staff of the hospital but was rushed to the facility after he showed symptoms of the disease, according to the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo.

“The doctor is not a LUTH staff; he was a private practitioner, though he trained in LUTH some 18, 20 years ago. I remember I met him, I know him, he left LUTH around 2002. One of his classmates called me that he has some issues in his private hospital, so I asked that he should be brought to LUTH,” the Punch quoted him as saying.

“He was COVID-19 positive, we started him on drugs but unfortunately, he died this morning (Wednesday).”