Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Message To Boris Johnson After Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, following his recovery from the coronavirus.

In a congratulatory letter dated April 14, 2020 to Johnson, Buhari said he received “with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19.”

Buhari said, “We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by COVID-19.”

Buhari also wished the Prime Minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days.”

Concise News reports that Johnson, who was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit for adequate care, recently left the hospital after he overcame the deadly coronavirus.