Bruno Fernandes Speaks On Playing Alongide Pogba

Bruno Fernandes has shown that he welcomes the idea of playing alongside Paul Pogba in midfield at Manchester United.

Pogba is currently injured and has never played alongside Fernandes who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Talks are also heightened on a possible return to Juventus where he joined United from or a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

However, Fernandes considers Pogba to be of great value to United and that the Frenchman still has more to offer the club.

“Paul is a top player because everyone expects from him as they expect from Ronaldo at Juventus or Messi at Barcelona and Manchester United pay a lot for him,” Fernandes told Man United’s official website on Wednesday.

“I know Paul from Juventus because I played against him in the midfield in Italy. And believe me, it’s really hard to play against Paul.

“He is big, strong, and technical. It is difficult to find a player like him, and he has a lot of qualities. I hope he comes back soon.

“I am confident what Paul can give to us, to think Paul, when he comes back, he will feel this and will give more for the next months and the next games.”